LightBox
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Crime91-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Hogtied. His 100-Year-Old Wife Survived
VeteransMeet the Double-Amputee Veteran Running 31 Marathons in 31 Days
Rob Jones
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Donald TrumpDonald Trump on North Korea: President Obama Should Have Taken Care of It
US President Donald Trump speaks on tax reform inside a hangar at the Harrisburg International Airport on October 11, 2017 in Middletown, Pennsylvania.
A picnic takes place on JR’s Giant Picnic, a photograph of the eyes of a Dreamer at the U.S.-Mexico border in Tecate, Mexico, on Oct. 8
A picnic takes place on JR’s Giant Picnic, a photograph of the eyes of a Dreamer at the U.S.-Mexico border in Tecate, Mexico, on Oct. 8 JR-art.net
borders

A Picnic at the Border

Charlotte Alter
6:26 AM ET

The Southern border of the U.S. is the site of fraught crossings and tense searches, border-patrol guards and a long promised, not fully realized wall. But lately it's also been the home of artwork that uses the border as a way to tell a new story about a shared humanity.

In September, the French artist JR installed a monumental photograph of a curious toddler overlooking the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. Recently, on the last day of that installation, JR launched another site-specific project: an international picnic, with hundreds of people sharing a meal across the fence. JR took a photo of the eyes of a "Dreamer," one of the young undocumented immigrants who falls under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Then he turned the photo into a surface that visitors could eat off: one eye was on a table in Tecate, on the Mexican side of the border, while the other eye was on a tarp in Tecate, Calif. At first, JR thought nobody would show up to his picnic. He wasn't able to publicize it online, since an advance announcement would have likely resulted in a shutdown by the U.S. Border Patrol, so he had to rely on word of mouth. At 12:30 p.m., nobody was there. "I thought, Oh, maybe it's just going to be a few of us," he says. By 1 p.m. there were dozens, and by 2 p.m. hundreds of people had shown up to share the meal.

"The table goes through the wall, and the people eat the same food and drink the same water and listen to the same music," JR says. "For a minute we were forgetting about it, passing salt and water and drinks as if there were no wall."

For more of our best photography, visit time.com/lightbox

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME