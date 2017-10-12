Search
TIME Magazine default image

Pop Chart

Megan McCluskey
5:56 AM ET

TIME's weekly take on what popped in culture

LOVE IT

Larry David and Bernie Sanders find out they are distant cousins in the season premiere of PBS's Finding Your Roots--a discovery that was preceded by David's playing Sanders in multiple episodes of Saturday Night Live.

Bandai America is launching a smaller version of its iconic Tamagotchi toy to mark the 20th anniversary of the digital pocket pet's release.

The new trailer for The Last Jedi gave Star Wars enthusiasts a first glimpse at a Porg--an adorable puffin-like creature that's already rivaling BB-8 in the cuteness department.

Harry Potter fans can now purchase the 14th century cottage that was used as his Godric's Hollow childhood home in the first Deathly Hallows movie.

A woman dressed as the Monopoly man showed up at the Senate Banking Committee hearing on the Equifax data breach to protest the credit-rating agency's use of forced arbitration.

LEAVE IT

Christian Louboutin is launching a baby line of his famous red-soled shoes that will retail for $250.

Five people at a Baltimore high school were hospitalized after a strange odor coming from a pumpkin spice air freshener prompted a hazmat scare and evacuation.

McDonald's attempt to bring back its 1998 Szechuan sauce in "super-limited" supply after it was featured on an episode of Rick and Morty backfired when the majority of customers left empty-handed.

AOL announced that its once massively popular instant-messaging service, AIM, will shut down forever on Dec. 15.

'A little uncomfortable.'

Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters front man, on the band's experience filming Carpool Karaoke, adding that James Corden is a "very nice guy"

