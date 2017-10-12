mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Actress and filmmaker Rose McGowan speaks at 54th New York Film Festival in Lincoln Center on Oct. 7, 2016 in New York City.  Monica Schipper—Getty Images
Harvey Weinstein

Rose McGowan's Twitter Account Has Been Suspended

Eli Meixler
5:24 AM ET

Rose McGowan's Twitter account was suspended for 12 hours Wednesday for violating the site's rules, the actor announced in an Instagram post.

McGowen has been a loud voice on social media in the wake of the multiple sexual harassment allegations made against Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein.

"TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME," she wrote. "THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MYVOICE. #ROSEARMY."

The actress has tweeted prolifically over the past few days in solidarity with the women who came forward with their stories of harassment, with Newsweek labeling her the "voice of the Weinstein resistance."

TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY

A post shared by Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) on

The New York Times reported in its expose that McGowen received a $10,000 settlement from Weinstein over an incident in a hotel room at the Sundance Film Festival in 1997, when she was 23.

McGowen has also used Twitter to shame prominent figures in Hollywood, claiming they knew of the allegations but didn't say anything. On Tuesday, she accused Ben Affleck of lying about his knowledge of Weinstein's alleged sexual harassment, telling him to "f-ck off." On Wednesday, Affleck apologized to Hilarie Burton who he had groped during the taping of an interview of TRL in 2003. Burton had spoken out after Affleck issued a statement condemning Weinstein's behavior.

McGowen has also called for the dissolution of the Weinstein Company Board in a petition. On Tuesday, the Board released a statement saying it was "shocked an dismayed" by the allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment, which it called an "utter surprise."

It is unclear why McGowen was suspended from Twitter but the platform can suspend a user's account "if it has been reported to us as violating our Rules surrounding abuse."

