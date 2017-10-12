World
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
HollywoodDawson's Creek Star James Van Der Beek Says He Was Sexually Harassed by 'Older Men'
The Hollywood Reporter And SAG-AFTRA Inaugural Emmy Nominees Night Presented By American Airlines, Breguet, And Dacor - Red Carpet
TelevisionNetflix’s Mindhunter Is the Perfect Crime Drama for Our Times
mindhunter-johnathan-groff-review
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
myanmarReview: Myanmar's Enemy Within and the Making of Anti-Muslim Rage
Rohingya Refugees Washed Up On Indonesia's Shores Recover In Temporary Camps
Japan

Erupting Japanese Volcano Sends Ash Falling Onto Four Cities

Associated Press
2:44 AM ET

(TOKYO) — A volcano in southwestern Japan has erupted for the first time in six years and spread ash in nearby cities and towns.

Japanese broadcaster TBS showed footage of elementary school students wearing helmets and masks on the way to their school at the foot of the Shinmoedake volcano. Residents also described rumbles being heard from the volcano.

Related

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a news conference to announce snap election at his official residence in Tokyo
JapanJapanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Says He Will Call Snap Elections Next Month
Japan
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Says He Will Call Snap Elections Next Month

The report said a plume rose 1,700 meters (5,600 feet) from the crater and ash fell in at least four cities and towns in Miyazaki prefecture on Thursday.

The volcano on the border of Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures erupted Wednesday for the first time in 6 years.

The Japan Meteorological Agency raised the volcanic alert level from 2 to 3 on a scale of 5. Level 3 warns people to not approach the volcano.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME