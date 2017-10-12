Politics
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Puerto RicoAs Puerto Rico Struggles With Lack of Drinking Water, Residents Turn to Toxic Waste Sites
Puerto Rico Faces Extensive Damage After Hurricane Maria
IndiaIndia's Supreme Court Rules Sex With Child Brides Is Rape
Indian girl in traditional dress, Udaipur, Rajasthan, India, Asia MR
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Harvey WeinsteinSeth MacFarlane Says His Harvey Weinstein Oscars Joke 'Came From a Place of Anger'
Seth MacFarlane and actress Emma Stone announce the Academy Award nominations at the Academy of Mot
Milken Institute Global Conference 2017
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speak during the Milken Institute Global Conference 201 on May 3, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Frederick M. Brown—Getty Images
Harvey Weinstein

Joe Biden Condemns Harvey Weinstein For 'Disgusting, Immoral' Misconduct

Casey Quackenbush
12:31 AM ET

Former Vice President Joe Biden condemned Harvey Weinstein during a speech Wednesday, calling his behavior "disgusting" and "immoral" following a string of sexual harassment allegations against the Hollywood mogul.

"My father taught me that the greatest sin that could be committed was the abuse of power, whether it was mental, physical, or economic," Biden said at the Anti-Violence Project Courage Awards in New York, the Washington Examiner reports.

"The cardinal sin was for a man to use his power, physical or economic, to abuse a woman or her child," Biden said. "It's disgusting."

Weinstein was fired last week by his own production company following claims by multiple women in The New Yorker and the New York Times, that the Hollywood producer had sexually assaulted them. Three women accuse Weinstein of rape.

Biden, who made the comments seven days after the Times report was published, commended the "courageous" women who have come forward with their stories. Actors including Cara Delevingne, Asia Argento, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Lucia Evans, Mira Sorvino and Rosanna Arquette have all spoken out.

"This disgusting behavior, at least on the part of Harvey Weinstein, has been brought to an abrupt and justifiable end," Biden said. "But it's long past time for the powerful men in Hollywood to speak up, to be strong enough to say something, because silence is complicity."

Weinstein's spokesperson told the New Yorker that "any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied."

The Hollywood mogul was a longtime donor to the to the Democratic party, and contributed more than $70,000 to former President Barack Obama's re-election campaign in 2012, according to FEC documents.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME