mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Says 'Partisan' Network News Could Have Licenses Revoked
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
hillary clintonHillary Clinton Says She'll Give Donations From Harvey Weinstein to Charity
Planned Parenthood 100th Anniversary Gala, Inside, New York, USA - 02 May 2017
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
BeyonceBeyonce Released a New Video for 'Freedom' in Honor of International Day of the Girl
59th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
Harvey Weinstein

Seth MacFarlane Says His Harvey Weinstein Oscars Joke 'Came From a Place of Anger'

James Hibberd / Entertainment Weekly
Oct 11, 2017

When hosting the Oscars five years ago, Seth MacFarlane made a bold joke about Harvey Weinstein.

Now, in the light of a stunning array of sexual misconduct allegations against the powerhouse producer, The Family Guy creator is explaining the full context of his remark.

Related

Planned Parenthood 100th Anniversary Gala, Inside, New York, USA - 02 May 2017
hillary clintonHillary Clinton Says She'll Give Donations From Harvey Weinstein to Charity
hillary clinton
Hillary Clinton Says She'll Give Donations From Harvey Weinstein to Charity

Back in 2013, MacFarlane was onstage with Emma Stone during awards’ nominations telecast to reveal the five nominees for best supporting actress when he quipped: “Congratulations, you five ladies no longer have to pretend to be attracted to Harvey Weinstein.” (See video of the moment below).

sexual harassmentMira Sorvino: Why I Spoke Out Against Harvey Weinstein
compare-card
COMPARECARDS
SPONSORED
Cara Delevingne Book Signing
moviesCara Delevingne Speaks Out on Meeting With Harvey Weinstein: 'I Felt Very Powerless and Scared'
Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit - Day 3
Harvey WeinsteinClaims About Harvey Weinstein Don't Surprise Gretchen Carlson
FOX Fall Party - Arrivals
HollywoodAs Weinstein Allegations Mount, Actor Terry Crews Shares His Own Story of Being 'Groped'
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
HollywoodThe Weinstein Board Is 'Shocked and Dismayed' by Allegations of Sexual Misconduct
Film producer Weinstein laughs at remarks directed at him by U.S. first lady Michelle Obama as she hosts a workshop at the White House for high school students about careers in film in Washington
Harvey WeinsteinBarack and Michelle Obama Say They're 'Disgusted' by Allegations Against Donor Harvey Weinstein
FRANCE-CANNES-FILM-FESTIVAL-ENTERTAINMENT
Harvey WeinsteinHarvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Is Leaving Him: 'My Heart Breaks for All the Women Who Have Suffered'
'Lion' Press Junket - 12th Zurich Film Festival
HollywoodGwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Others Come Forward With Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Harvey Weinstein

On Wednesday, MacFarlane explained on Twitter:

Here’s video of the joke:

Barth was one of the women to come forward with allegations against Weinstein in The New Yorker‘s bombshell story published Tuesday. According to Barth, the disgraced executive allegedly invited her to his hotel room, where, the New Yorker claims, he was, “alternat[ing] between offering to cast her in a film and demanding a naked massage in bed … When she moved toward the door to leave, Weinstein lashed out, saying that she needed to lose weight ‘to compete with Mila Kunis,’ and then, apparently in an effort to mollify her, promising a meeting with one of his female executives.”

“He gave me her number, and I walked out and I started bawling,” Barth told The New Yorker. A representative for Weinstein released this statement to The New Yorker: “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance.”

This article originally appeared in Ew.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME