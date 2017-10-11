World
Beyonce

Beyonce Released a New Video for 'Freedom' in Honor of International Day of the Girl

Alana Abramson
Oct 11, 2017

Its International Day of the Girl — and Beyonce is honoring it with a video encouraging action to fight challenges girls around the world face.

The video, which the singer posted on her Facebook page, features young girls in various locations lip syncing to her song "Freedom." It also includes disturbing statistics about girls, like how they are more likely to become infected with HIV or fall victim to human trafficking, and that 130 million girls don't receive an education. The end of the video directs viewers to a page on globalgoals.org where they can contribute to help girls.

"Today is # DayoftheGirl . Girls around the world are fighting for their freedom every day. Join me, Chime for Change, and The Global Goalsby taking action for # FreedomForGirls now," Beyonce writes on her Facebook page introducing the video.

The video first premiered at Goalkeepers, an event hosted by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, last month. It was directed by MJ Delaney, and produced with UNICEF, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and Project Everyone.

