President Trump Is Sending $1 Million to Las Vegas to Support Police After the Shooting

(LAS VEGAS) — President Donald Trump says the federal government is sending $1 million to Las Vegas to help pay law enforcement costs related to last week's mass killing.

Trump tweeted Wednesday that the grant will help pay for overtime logged by law enforcement officers after the gunman killed 58 people and injured hundreds more.

The Justice Department says the grant comes from emergency response funds within the Bureau of Justice Assistance.

The department says the grant recognizes the hard work and dedication of law enforcement officers who worked tirelessly in the wake of the attack.