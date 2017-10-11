Politics
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
BeyonceBeyonce Released a New Video for 'Freedom' in Honor of International Day of the Girl
59th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
White HousePresident Trump Claims His Tax Plan Would Give Most Americans 'a $4,000 Pay Raise'
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak about tax reform in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
las vegas shootingPresident Trump Is Sending $1 Million to Las Vegas to Support Police After the Shooting
US President Donald Trump addresses a rally for Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) at the Von Braun Civic Center September 22, 2017 in Huntsville, Alabama.
Gun Control

Nearly Half of Republican Voters Support Stricter Gun Control Laws

Alana Abramson
6:10 PM ET

Nearly half of Republican voters in a recent survey said they have some semblance of support for stricter gun control laws in the United States, a five percent increase from the same survey conducted nearly four months ago.

In the latest Morning Consult/Politico survey, 49% said they either "strongly support" or "somewhat support" stricter gun laws in the United States. A quarter said they strongly supported these measures, and 24% said they somewhat supported them. The poll found that 45% were opposed and 27% were strongly opposed

The survey was conducted October 5 through 9, just days after gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on a country music festival in Las Vegas from his hotel room, killing 59 people and injuring more than 500. The poll surveyed 1,996 registered voters, and the margin of error for the data on GOP voters is plus or minus four percentage points.

Following reports that Paddock had used a bump stock to increase his weapon's rate of fire, several Republican lawmakers, called for the regulation of bump stocks, a sentiment the NRA echoed in the week after the shooting.

In June 2017, just days after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot at a park in Virginia during a practice for the Congressional baseball game, the same survey found that 45% of GOP voters supported stricter laws, and 51% opposed them. In June of 2016, after 49 people were killed at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, only 37% were supportive of stricter laws, and 59% were opposed.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME