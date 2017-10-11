Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
MacArthur FoundationHere's What the New MacArthur 'Geniuses' Are Doing With All That Cash
societyWatch: Jesse Williams Released This New Protest Film
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
FloridaA Man Tried to Jump His Car 20 Feet Over a Canal. He Didn’t Make It
Red chicory processing
2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert In Houston - Taylor Swift Performance
Kevin Mazur—Getty Images for DIRECTV
celebrities

Taylor Swift's New App Might Just Give You the Chance to Chat With Her

Cady Lang
4:22 PM ET

Taylor Swift might be keeping her own social media posts to a minimum, but that doesn't mean that the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer isn't fully invested in her fans' online activity.

Today, the pop princess gave a preview of her upcoming personal app, The Swift Life, via video. According to the preview, the app is due to arrive in "late 2017" and looks like it'll be a sort of online community for Swifties that will provide some insider access to Taylor's world and novelties like "Taymoji"— and might even offer the chance to interact with Swift.

As The Ringer notes, the app is being made by Glu, the tech minds that brought the highly successful app behemoth Kim Kardashian: Hollywood to life and will likely also have the same nominal fees for access, a business move that seems very on-brand for Swift, who has been vocal about getting her coin in the past.

Watch the preview for The Swift Life below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME