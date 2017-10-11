U.S.
Iowa

An 8-Year-Old Boy Was Struck by a Stray Bullet While Apple Picking With His Parents

Associated Press
2:31 PM ET

(NASHUA, Iowa) — Authorities say an 8-year-old boy was hit by a stray bullet while visiting an apple orchard with his parents in northeast Iowa.

Chickasaw County Sheriff Martin Hemann says the boy is hospitalized in stable condition, though details about his injuries haven't been released.

The sheriff says the bullet was fired Sunday at a Nashua Fish and Game Club range that's less than a mile from the Apples on the Avenue orchard. Hemann tells the Charles City Press the shooting was a "freak accident" and isn't being investigated as a crime.

Orchard owner Darin Enderton says the shooting is the first he's heard of in the four decades his property and the range have been neighbors.

Enderton says the boy's parents told him their son underwent surgery and was expected to be hospitalized for up to two weeks.

