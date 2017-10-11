Politics
White House

President Trump Will Nominate White House Aide Kirstjen Nielsen as Secretary of Homeland Security

5:39 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — The White House says President Donald Trump will nominate Kirstjen Nielsen to serve as his next secretary of Homeland Security.

Nielsen is currently the White House principal deputy chief of staff.

Nielsen formerly served as John Kelly's deputy when he held the post of Trump's first DHS secretary. She moved with Kelly to the White House when Trump tapped him as chief of staff.

The White House says Nielsen has "extensive professional experience in the areas of homeland security policy and strategy, cybersecurity, critical infrastructure and emergency management. "

She also worked for the Transportation and Security Administration under former President George W. Bush.

