Ben Affleck attends the premiere of "Live by Night" at the Cinema UGC Normandie in Paris on Jan. 16, 2017. Alain Jocard—AFP/Getty Images

Ben Affleck on Wednesday apologized to Hilarie Burton after the actror claimed Affleck groped her on television years ago when she was hosting MTV’s TRL .

“I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize,” Affleck said in a Twitter post .

Burton spoke out about the encounter on Tuesday after Affleck had condemned Harvey Weinstein .

“I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over the decades,” Affleck said said in a statement about Weinstein on Tuesday.

Weinstein, a longtime Hollywood movie mogul, is facing a growing number of allegations of sexual assault and in some cases even rape . A spokesperson this week said Weinstein denies "any allegations of non-consensual sex."

"I appreciate the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it," Weinstein, who has been fired from his company , said in the explosive New York Times report that opened the floodgates last week.

After Affleck's initial statement, a Twitter user quickly accused him of hypocrisy by recalling a 2003 interview on TRL between Affleck and Burton, in which Affleck goes to wrap one arm around Burton for a hug and apparently grabs her breast.

“Everyone forgot though,” the female Twitter user wrote.

In response, Burton tweeted that she “didn’t forget” and that she “was a kid” at the time.

“I had to laugh back then so I wouldn't cry,” Burton later tweeted, along with a TRL video compilation of uncensored moments. Among the clips were Affleck asking Burton if she was 19, and a separate interview in which Burton tells the camera her left breast was grabbed.

Burton hosted the popular music video show before landing a role on One Tree Hill in the early 2000s. Burton, Affleck and MTV did not immediately respond to requests for comment.