celebrities

Daisy Ridley Flawlessly Raps Eminem's 'Lose Yourself'

Raisa Bruner
4:35 PM ET

On Wednesday, it's Eminem was "back, back again," who not only laid down a now-viral freestyle against President Donald Trump on Monday night, but also pops up in a new 73 Questions video with Star Wars' Daisy Ridley.

At least, his music pops up: Ridley gamely goes for a freestyle performance of "Lose Yourself," the Detroit rapper's iconic theme song from his 2002 movie 8 Mile — and a favorite of plenty of 90s kids like Ridley, clearly.

While Ridley admits that her go-to karaoke song is actually "Un-break My heart" by Toni Braxton, and her pump-up song for action scenes is Disney's "I'll Make a Man Out of You" from Mulan, she explains that the song she really knows all the lyrics to best is, ultimately, "Lose Yourself." She launches into a pretty impressive flow of the song's first verse — "His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy, there's vomit on his sweater already" — but unfortunately we don't get to hear her recite the entire track, as the Vogue interviewer quickly moves on to question her on other subjects (and enjoy a very British tea on her hotel's terrace).

And yes, Ridley does share some Star Wars: The Last Jedi tidbits with the interviewer. But unfortunately for us, all of the juicy info is effectively bleeped out. We'll just have to wait until The Last Jedi hits theaters in December. In the meantime, someone get Ridley a feature on a rap track.

