As any Cardi B fan will tell you, the record-breaking rapper is immensely proud to be a " regular, degular, schmegular girl from the Bronx. "

So it should come as no surprise that Cardi paid homage to her borough with her performance of hit "Bodak Yellow" at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards by performing on a set that looked like it could have been a New York City street corner, complete with a bodega, a barber shop, street benches, and background dancers that played dice and did pull-ups.

The former Love & Hip-Hop star made her entrance from the doors of the bodega, where she emerged in a floor-length fur coat and statement sunglasses before performing a riveting rendition of "Bodak Yellow" that the audience enthusiastically rapped along to. Her memorable performance wasn't the only highlight of the night for Cardi; she also took home top honors that night including Hustler of the Year, Single of the Year, and Best New Artist.

Watch the full performance here.