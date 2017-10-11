Politics
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
North KoreaNorth Korea Says It Will 'Settle the Final Score' Against President Trump With a 'Hail of Fire'
Donald Trump Kim Jong Un
Ohio'An Abused Man.' Father Gets Prison After 4-Year-Old Son Was Scalded to Death
Scalded Child Dies
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
entertainmentHow Cardi B Paid Homage to New York With Her BET Hip Hop Awards Performance
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Show
White House

Kellyanne Conway Said She's 'Never Uttered' the Words 'Fake News.' She Has

Tessa Berenson
12:29 PM ET

The same morning that President Trump tweeted again about "fake news," one of his top advisors said she never uses the term.

Speaking at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit Wednesday morning, White House advisor Kellyanne Conway said she does not treat the press as an enemy and does not use the term "fake news."

“I’m a person in the West Wing who has actually never uttered the word ‘fake news,’ ‘enemy of the people,’ ‘opposition party,’” she said. “I don’t speak that way.”

Instead, Conway said that she shares her concerns that the news media doesn't cover Trump "fully and fairly."

“What I’m concerned about is that this president, and I hear this from people who did not vote for him and from people who don’t always cover him fully and fairly either, but there is a concern that they literally have never seen a president covered this way,” she said, arguing his tweets about policy get less coverage than his bombastic ones. “My grievance is never about fake news. I talk about incomplete coverage.”

While she does not use the term often, Conway has said "fake news" on some occasions. In November, she tweeted approvingly about a profile of herself, saying it was "the facts" after "a day of FAKE news."

And in December, she told CNN that "the biggest piece of fake news in this election was that Donald J. Trump couldn't win."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME