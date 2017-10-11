16 High-Paying Jobs That Won't Overwork You

Putting in more than 40 hours a week is becoming something of the norm in the US for a number of jobs, with some occupations putting in an average of almost 60 hours a week.

As a result, more Americans are feeling overworked .

To find jobs that allow you to maintain work-life balance but still get paid well, we analyzed US Census data for about 478 occupations from the Minnesota Population Center's 2015 American Community Survey Integrated Public Use Microdata Series .

Based on that survey data, the average American works close to 40 hours a week and has a total income — a combination of salary, business, and any other form of money earned in a year — of about $52,293.

While some people with these jobs may work more or less than the average depending on their employer or where they are in their career, people with the following professions report typically working an average of less than 40 hours a week and earning at least $60,000 a year, on average:

16. Judicial law clerks

They assist judges in court or by conducting research or preparing legal documents.

Average hours typically worked a week: 39.8

Average earned income: $60,230

15. Speech language pathologists

They assess and treat persons with speech, language, voice, and fluency disorders.

Average hours typically worked a week: 36.6

Average earned income: $60,326

14. Occupational therapists

They provide rehabilitative treatments and procedures that help build or restore vocational, homemaking, and daily living skills.

Average hours typically worked a week: 36.4

Average earned income: $61,441

13. Fundraisers

They organize activities to raise funds or otherwise solicit and gather monetary donations or other gifts for an organization.

Average hours typically worked a week: 38.9

Average earned income: $62,543

12. Registered nurses

They assess patient health problems and needs, develop and implement nursing-care plans, and maintain medical records.

Average hours typically worked a week: 37.8

Average earned income: $63,295

11. Writers and authors

They prepare written material like scripts, stories, advertisements, and other material.

Average hours typically worked a week: 35.7

Average earned income: $65,298

10. Postsecondary teachers

They instruct students in a wide variety of academic and career and technical subjects beyond the high school level.

Average hours typically worked a week: 37.5

Average earned income: $65,946

9. Physical therapists

They assess, plan, organize, and participate in rehabilitative programs that improve mobility, relieve pain, increase strength, and improve or correct disabling conditions resulting from disease or injury.

Average hours typically worked a week: 38.1

Average earned income: $70,487

8. Technical writers

They write technical materials, such as equipment manuals, appendices, or operating and maintenance instructions.

Average hours typically worked a week: 39.4

Average earned income: $70,890

7. Radiation therapists

They provide radiation therapy to patients as prescribed by a radiologist according to established practices and standards.

Average hours typically worked a week: 37.9

Average earned income: $72,077

6. Audiologists

They assess and treat persons with hearing and related disorders.

Average hours typically worked a week: 38.0

Average earned income: $77,925

5. Psychologists

They diagnose or evaluate mental and emotional disorders of individuals through observations, interviews, and psychological tests and formulate and administer programs of treatment.

Average hours typically worked a week: 37.4

Average earned income: $81,837

4. Chiropractors

They assess, treat, and care for patients by manipulation of spine and musculoskeletal system.

Average hours typically worked a week: 39.7

Average earned income: $92,008

3. Pharmacists

They dispense drugs prescribed by physicians and other health practitioners and provide information to patients about medications and their use.

Average hours typically worked a week: 37.7

Average earned income: $103,711

2. Optometrists

They diagnose, manage, and treat conditions and diseases of the human eye and visual system.

Average hours typically worked a week: 39.3

Average earned income: $120,958

1. Dentists

They examine, diagnose, and treat diseases, injuries, and malformations of teeth and gums.

Average hours typically worked a week: 38.7

Average earned income: $188,151

This article originally appeared on BusinessInsider.com