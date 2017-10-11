U.S.
North Carolina

4-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shoots His Grandfather With Rifle

Associated Press
11:22 AM ET

(ELIZABETH CITY, N.C.) — A North Carolina sheriff says a 4-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed his grandfather.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Randy Cartwright said in a news release that deputies were called to a rural area around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said 57-year-old Danny Patrick of Elizabeth City had been shooting a rifle with his grandson and at some point, the boy fired a shot, killing the man.

The boy then walked to a nearby home, where Robin Francis said the boy told her his grandfather was dead.

Deputies found Patrick dead at the scene.

Family members contacted this week did not want to talk about the shooting.

