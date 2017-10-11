U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Donald TrumpThe Dalai Lama Says the U.S. Is More 'Selfish' Under President Trump
Tibetan Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama At The Tsuglakhang Temple In Dharamsala
Harvey WeinsteinClaims About Harvey Weinstein Don't Surprise Gretchen Carlson
Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit - Day 3
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Heart DiseaseHere's How Practicing Tai Chi Can Help the Heart
Person practicing tai chi by the sea at sunset
Police lights and sirens
Police lights on a patrol car Getty Images
Crime

A Woman Who Dug Up Her Father’s Grave Is Back in Prison for Something Else

Associated Press
12:21 PM ET

(LANCASTER, N.H.) — A New Hampshire woman who spent time in prison for digging up her father's grave in search of his "real will" has been sent back after violating her parole conditions.

The Caledonian-Record reports Melanie Nash was sentenced to 1½ to three years in prison after a hearing Sept. 26. Prosecutors say Nash violated her parole when she contacted her sister, Suzie Nash, and threatened her over their father's estate.

Nash had previously been sentenced to 1½ to three years in 2015 for ransacking her father's grave in Colebrook. Police said Nash felt she was shorted in her share of the inheritance after her father, businessman Eddie Nash, died in 2004.

Nash had been released early in 2016.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME