Louisiana

10 Suspects Face Hazing Charges in Death of LSU Freshman at Fraternity

Katie Reilly
11:17 AM ET

Ten suspects face charges of hazing in the death of Louisiana State University freshman Maxwell Gruver, authorities announced Wednesday.

One of the 10 suspects — eight of whom are LSU students and were active members of the fraternity — will also be charged with negligent homicide, the Associated Press reported.

Gruver, an 18-year-old who was pledging the Phi Delta Theta fraternity, died Sept. 14. Hospital tests showed he had a "highly elevated" blood alcohol level, and preliminary autopsy results revealed swelling in his brain and lungs.

LSU President F. King Alexander called Gruver's death "tragic and untimely" and suspended Greek activities indefinitely during the investigation.

