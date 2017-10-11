NAFTA is expected to come up when President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meet Wednesday afternoon.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said Trudeau is expected to "explain really clearly to the President . . . that Canada is not America's problem," Reuters reported. Freeland added that Canada buys more from the United States than Britain, China and Japan combined.

Wednesday's meeting will include Trudeau, Trump and trade-focused U.S. lawmakers, according to Reuters. Hundreds of negotiators, government officials and lobbyists representing the U.S., Canada and Mexico will also be in attendance.

This comes after Trump said in April that he would pull the U.S. out of NAFTA. Trump has also said "some very unfair things" have happened with America's dairy farms among Canada's dairy industry.

Trudeau also attended Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit upon arriving in Washington, D.C. Tuesday, where he was seated next to the President's daughter, Ivanka Trump.

"We’re going to be talking about NAFTA and the fact it has led to great opportunities for our citizens," Trudeau said at the dinner.

Watch the meeting between Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau live above. It's scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m. ET.