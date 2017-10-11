The former Fox News host whose complaints of harassment ended Roger Ailes' career said she was not surprised about claims made about Harvey Weinstein.

Speaking at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit Wednesday Morning, Gretchen Carlson said she hopes that something positive comes out of how both sets of claims have been treated by the public.

“What I have been buoyed by is how many women put their names and their faces to that story,” she said. “They weren’t all anonymous. They were real people and many of them were famous. And we’re going to change this. This issue is not going away now.”

Weinstein, a powerful Hollywood studio executive, was forced out of his company after numerous accounts of sexual harassment and assault from multiple women were published in the New York Times and the New Yorker . Through an attorney, Weinstein has denied the claims of harassment and retaliation and said any relations were consensual.

Carlson's lawsuit against Ailes in 2016 helped open the floodgates for other accounts of harassment against Ailes.

“If I had anything to do with those women feeling empowered to have a voice,” Gretchen said of those who came out against Weinstein and other women going public about sexual assault around the country, “my life has had so much purpose."