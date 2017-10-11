Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
North KoreaNorth Korea Says It Will 'Settle the Final Score' Against President Trump With a 'Hail of Fire'
Donald Trump Kim Jong Un
Ohio'An Abused Man.' Father Gets Prison After 4-Year-Old Son Was Scalded to Death
Scalded Child Dies
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
entertainmentHow Cardi B Paid Homage to New York With Her BET Hip Hop Awards Performance
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Show
hween-news-blooper
Holidays

Halloween News Bloopers Are Both Hilarious and Frightening

Melissa Locker
12:54 PM ET

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: When local news teams get tricked and we get the treats.

Related

US-HALLOWEEN-PUMPKINS-SCULPTURES
HolidaysThese Insanely Impressive Pumpkin Carvings Take the Art to the Next Level
Holidays
These Insanely Impressive Pumpkin Carvings Take the Art to the Next Level

Imagine that you’re an anchor doing a live broadcast from the comfort of your local television studio and just trying to report the news, when suddenly a giant spider drops from the ceiling on to the desk. Of course, you would jump and possibly scream, only to realize it was a joke, and then to remember that you’re live on the air and your reaction has been broadcast to the entire world. (Unless you’re this reporter, then a spider is nothing to blink at.)

Thanks to YouTube channel, News Be Funny, viewers get to watch that entire cavalcade of emotions plays out over and over again in this compilation of Halloween pranks that plague the sets of local news outlets across the U.S. each October.

Grab some fun-sized treats and watch as news anchors and on-location reporters suffer through Halloween-themed tricks and scares and we get to sit back and laugh at the resulting bloopers.

Watch below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME