While Miley Cyrus may insist she's not a good driver, she makes for an excellent carpool partner in the latest of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke videos .

"All of the wrecks I've ever had have pretty much been in my own driveway, because I can't even get out the driveway," the Younger Now singer insists about her sub-par chauffeur skills. No worries, though, as Corden handily takes the wheel — and treats viewers to a full run of Cyrus's many hits, from emotional ballad "The Climb" to party bangers "We Can't Stop" and "Party in the U.S.A." to more recent work like "Malibu."

At one point, Corden asks Cyrus about her evolution in the last few years, and Cyrus gives a candid response.

"I think the first VMAs in 2013 - the twerking Robin Thicke VMAs - led me to being the activist I am now," she says, referencing her most controversial stage performance. "Because I realized if that many people were gonna talk about something that I did, then I should make it a good thing, I should make it something that can change people's lives rather than be a controversial conversation that becomes a fun Halloween costume for some people."

She added, though, that she's "not trying to run away" from who she was. Corden also convinces her to help him out mailing some letters by using her famous tongue for licking stamps. They then discuss her past marijuana use, and they even try to make each other cry. Watch the full, wild ride, above.