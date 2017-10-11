1. Want to inspire a new generation of educators? Improve teacher pay.
By Matt Barnum in Chalkbeat
2. How preserved birds in America’s museums are helping us understand air pollution.
By Matt McGrath at the BBC
3. Medicaid expansion has lowered the crime rate.
By the University of Kentucky College of Public Health
4. Sensible gun control has happened before. Here’s how it could happen again.
By Ronald Brownstein at CNN
5. How technology and smart storage is helping New England farmers deliver crops all winter.
By Nick Fouriezos in Ozy
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.