Dentist doing dental examination
This Smart Label Will Tell You When Your Food is Spoiled

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Want to inspire a new generation of educators? Improve teacher pay.

By Matt Barnum in Chalkbeat

2. How preserved birds in America’s museums are helping us understand air pollution.

By Matt McGrath at the BBC

3. Medicaid expansion has lowered the crime rate.

By the University of Kentucky College of Public Health

4. Sensible gun control has happened before. Here’s how it could happen again.

By Ronald Brownstein at CNN

5. How technology and smart storage is helping New England farmers deliver crops all winter.

By Nick Fouriezos in Ozy

TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Follow TIME