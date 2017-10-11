MIAMI - JUNE 16: English teacher Radka Tomasek speaks to the class at the English Center June 16, 2006 in Miami, Florida. The school holds adult education classes that include English language classes for people who have immigrated to the United States. U.S. President George W. Bush recently said, ?Part of the greatness of America is that we've been able to help assimilate people into our society... And part of that assimilation process is English. I believe this: If you learn English, and you're a hard worker, and you have a dream, you have the capacity from going from picking crops to owning the store, or from sweeping office floors to being an office manager.? (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Joe Raedle—Getty Images