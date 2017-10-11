World
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
ArtPresident Trump's Border Wall Won't Get in the Way of a 'Giant Picnic'
US-MEXICO-FRANCE-BORDER-ART
HollywoodThe Weinstein Board Is 'Shocked and Dismayed' by Allegations of Sexual Misconduct
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Advertising'I’m Not Just Some Silent Victim.' The Model Featured in Dove's Controversial Ad Speaks Out
Sainsbury's Supermarket Ahead Of Their Earnings
VATICAN-GERMANY-POPE-RELIGION-DIPLOMACY
Pope Francis at the Vatican, on Oct. 9, 2017.  Andreas Solaro—AFP/Getty Images
Pope Francis

Pope Francis Is Expected to Address Rohingya Crisis During Visit to Asia

Nicole Winfield / AP
2:32 AM ET

(VATICAN CITY) — Pope Francis will wade into the religious and political minefield of Myanmar's crackdown on Rohingya Muslims and the effects of their exodus to Bangladesh when he visits both countries next month.

Related

Demonstration in Syria
Nobel Peace PrizeThese Are the Favorites to Win the Nobel Peace Prize 2017
Nobel Peace Prize
These Are the Favorites to Win the Nobel Peace Prize 2017

The Vatican on Tuesday released the itinerary for the Nov. 26-Dec. 2 trip, which has taken on greater visibility since Myanmar security forces responded to Rohingya militant attacks with a broad crackdown in August. Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh in what the United Nations has called "textbook ethnic cleansing."

The itinerary makes no mention of a papal meeting with Rohingya in either country. Francis, however, is likely to at least refer to their plight since he has already denounced the "persecution of our Rohingya brothers" on several occasions from the Vatican.

The trip motto is peace, harmony and love among people of different faiths.

Francis' first speech in Myanmar is likely to refer to the issue when he addresses Myanmar's top civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, government officials and Myanmar's diplomatic corps in the political capital, Nay Pyi Taw, on Nov. 28, his first full day of activities in the country.

The following day he meets with the Sangha supreme council of Myanmar's Buddhist monks, one of the most socially and politically influential institutions in the majority Buddhist country. The group has been silent over the population's criticism of the Rohingya.

Myanmar's Catholic cardinal, Cardinal Maung Bo, has defended Suu Kyi against international criticism over the Rohingya crackdown, stressing that her role is limited by the constitution and that the army is the main power-broker in the country.

After a Mass for Myanmar's tiny Catholic community, Francis travels to Bangladesh, where he is expected to address delicate interfaith relations during an interreligious meeting on Dec. 1 in the garden of the archbishops' residence.

The mostly Muslim nation of 160 million has faced a series of attacks by Islamic militants since 2013 that have targeted atheist bloggers, religious minorities, gay rights activists and foreign aid workers.

Bangladesh has had a grim record of political violence since the country won independence from Pakistan in a bloody war in 1971. It has witnessed the assassination of two presidents, the jailing and execution of political leaders, and 19 failed coup attempts.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME