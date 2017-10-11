mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
MalawiVigilante 'Vampire-Hunters' Have Killed Five People in Malawi
SAFRICA-POLITICS-SADC-SUMMIT
CultureThe MacArthur Foundation Just Welcomed 24 New Members Into the 'Genius' Club
MacArthur Fellows
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Pope FrancisPope Francis Is Expected to Address Rohingya Crisis During Visit to Asia
VATICAN-GERMANY-POPE-RELIGION-DIPLOMACY
Hollywood

As Weinstein Allegations Mount, Actor Terry Crews Shares His Own Story of Being 'Groped'

Eli Meixler
2:57 AM ET

As allegations of harassment and sexual misconduct mount against Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein, actor Terry Crews has shared his own story of assault by a Hollywood executive.

Crews, who stars on Fox's Brooklyn Nine-Nine, took to Twitter to share his story of being groped by a "high-level Hollywood executive" at an industry function last year, Business Insider reports. While Crews said he reached out to colleagues about the incident, he decided not to "take it further" out of fear of being "ostracized."

"Harvey Weinstein is not the only perpetrator" of sexual misconduct in Hollywood, Crews wrote, echoing calls that behavior such as Weinstein's, revealed in an explosive New York Times report last week, often goes ignored or overlooked, deterring survivors of sexual assault or abuse from speaking out.

In a New York Times op-ed last week, Girls creator Lena Dunham wrote that "deafening silence," in particular from male Hollywood figures, reinforces a culture of impunity that tolerates "abuse, threats, and coercion" and "keeps women from speaking" about their abuse.

Crews wrote that his experience made him "understand and empathize" with women who choose to remain silent about sexual assault or "let it go" in the face of professional pressures.

"Hopefully, me coming forward with my story will deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless," Crews said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME