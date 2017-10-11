Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
HollywoodThe Weinstein Board Is 'Shocked and Dismayed' by Allegations of Sexual Misconduct
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
Advertising'I’m Not Just Some Silent Victim.' The Model Featured in Dove's Controversial Ad Speaks Out
Sainsbury's Supermarket Ahead Of Their Earnings
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
SoccerThe U.S. Men's Soccer Team Has Failed to Qualify for the 2018 World Cup
Trinidad and Tobago US Wcup Soccer
US-MEXICO-FRANCE-BORDER-ART
French artist JR is pictured near his artwork on the US-Mexico border in Tecate, Calif, on Sept. 6, 2017. Guillermo Arias—AFP/Getty Images
Art

President Trump's Border Wall Won't Get in the Way of a 'Giant Picnic'

Laignee Barron
1:43 AM ET

Just weeks after trolling President Donald Trump’s reversal of the “Dreamers” program with a 65-foot tall image of a toddler peering over the US-Mexico border wall, the French artist behind the installation is back, eyeing the border once again. This time, the artist has installed Giant Picnic, an enormous table spanning both sides of the wall and adorned with two eyes. The artist, who goes by the name JR, said on Instagram that he painted “the eyes of the dreamer” atop the installation extending across Tecate, Mexico and Tecate in California.

Picnic-goers on both sides of the border came together to break bread at the fully functioning table during the one-day display.

“People eating the same food, sharing the same water, enjoying the same music (half of the band on each side) around the eye of a dreamer... we forgot the wall for a minute,” JR, the artist, said.

JR is known for his large-scale artwork inspired by social themes, which he has installed — often without official permission — all around the world, in places spanning from Sierre Leone, to Japan and Brazil. Though he acknowledged that his picnic artwork was technically forbidden, it was not shut down, and during the Sunday display he even paused for cup of tea with a border patrol officer.

In September, JR erected a billboard-sized painting of Kikito, a one-year-old boy looking over the steel bars of the Tecate border fence. The artwork went up just as Trump announced he was rescinding the Obama administration’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) plan, which protects undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children from deportation.

The Giant Picnic event coincided with the White House issuing a long list of hard-line immigration demands in exchange for a deal to keep the DACA program, which would allow the 800,000 “Dreamers” to remain in the country. Among the measures delineated by Trump are a widely panned campaign proposal to construct a wall between the U.S. and Mexico, a pledge to restrict federal funding for “sanctuary cities” and a tightening of the green-card system that would limit lawful permanent residents.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME