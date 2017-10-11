U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Advertising'I’m Not Just Some Silent Victim.' The Model Featured in Dove's Controversial Ad Speaks Out
Sainsbury's Supermarket Ahead Of Their Earnings
SoccerThe U.S. Men's Soccer Team Has Failed to Qualify for the 2018 World Cup
Trinidad and Tobago US Wcup Soccer
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
EgyptThis Egyptian Activist Won a Major Human Rights Award. He's Not Allowed to Pick It Up
EGYPT-RIGHTS-PRIZE-CAMBODIA-ELSALVADOR
Hollywood

The Weinstein Board Is 'Shocked and Dismayed' by Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

Eli Meixler
1:14 AM ET

The Weinstein Company Board of Representatives said Tuesday that its members were "shocked and dismayed" by sexual misconduct allegations piling up against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, dismissing suggestions that members had any knowledge of misconduct.

The board, which includes Harvey Weinstein's brother Bob, released a statement calling the alleged behavior "antithetical to human decency" and committing assistance to any investigation into the claims that former co-chairman and Miramax founder Weinstein had committed sexual harassment or other abuse.

Weinstein was fired Sunday after an explosive Oct. 5 report by the New York Times detainling inappropriate behavior and sexual misconduct spanning decades citing interviews with eight women. More allegations surfaced this week, including from film stars Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie.

Subsequent reports in the Times and the New Yorker detailed an extensive history of alleged sexual abuse, including the assaults of 13 women between 1990 and 2015 and 3 allegations of rape.

The board maintained that the allegations were an "utter surprise," though the Times report previously claimed Weinstein's behavior was an "open secret" in Hollywood for years.

In a New York Times op-ed Monday, Lena Dunham criticized male figures in Hollywood for their “deafening silence” on Weinstein's alleged predatory behavior, which the actress and screenwriter claimed perpetuated a culture of impunity around sexual abuse.

Other prominent figures and celebrities have begun to publicly condemned Weinstein, including former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, who received more than $20,000 in campaign donations from Weinstein since 1999.

A-list Hollywood luminaries including Meryl Streep, George Clooney, and Jennifer Lawrence also expressed outrage. Actor Ben Affleck said he was "saddened and angry" to learn of the allegations; actress Judi Dench said she was "completely unaware" of the "horrifying" offenses.

Weinstein's wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, announced that she was leaving Weinstein, 65.

"My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions," Chapman said in a statement to PEOPLE, adding "Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME