Singer Taylor Swift performs at Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York on Dec. 12, 2014.
Music

Here's When Taylor Swift Will Finally Be Performing This Year

Raisa Bruner
6:06 PM ET

It's been a full eight months since Taylor Swift has graced a stage for an audience, but at long last fans can rest assured she'll be making a return to singing in the spotlight. On Dec. 1, the Reputation singer will take to the mic for KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2017 show in Los Angeles, parent company iHeartRadio announced today. She'll also sing a day later in San Jose for Poptopia, on Dec. 7 for Chicago’s B96 Jingle Bash and Dec. 8 in New York's Madison Square Garden for a second round of Jingle Ball.

These mark the first official public announcements of upcoming Swift shows. She hasn't performed live for an audience since Feb. 5, when she serenaded a crowd in Houston, TX for a pre-Super Bowl event. These are not solo Swift showcases, though: she'll be joined for all four events by a slew of other chart-topping stars, including longtime pal Ed Sheeran, festival favorites The Chainsmokers, British crooner Sam Smith, and powerhouse vocalist Demi Lovato, among many more.

While tickets are available to the events, fans outside these cities are in luck: both Jingle Ball shows will stream live and will be televised on the CW on Dec. 14. Meanwhile, Swift's upcoming album Reputation is out Nov. 10. Her first single, "Look What You Made Me Do," rose to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 soon after its release.

Now in its fifth consecutive year, Jingle Ball includes shows in 11 cities, and this year features such artists as Fifth Harmony, Niall Horan, Nick Jonas, Julia Michaels, Liam Payne, Kesha and Camila Cabello. Poptopia is also an annual holiday-centric music celebration, as is Jingle Bash, with similar star-studded lineups in store.

