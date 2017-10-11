LightBox
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
sexual harassmentMira Sorvino: Why I Spoke Out Against Harvey Weinstein
White HousePresident Trump Will Nominate White House Aide Kirstjen Nielsen as Secretary of Homeland Security
President Donald Trump
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
National SecurityPresident Trump Denies Reports That He Wants More Nuclear Weapons
President Trump Hosts Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau At The White House
"The weekend I met Donald for the first time in New York, 1976."Courtesy of Ivana Trump
"The weekend I met Donald for the first time in New York, 1976."
Courtesy of Ivana Trump
1 of 15
trump

Take a Peek Inside Ivana Trump's Family Photo Album

Belinda Luscombe
4:46 PM ET

What is it like to grow up insanely rich? What is it like to be surrounded by the trappings and decor of the Trump family? What kind of childhood did President Donald Trump's oldest three children have? The curtain has been drawn back on their lives with the publication of Ivana Trump's new book Raising Trump, which details her life as the first Mrs. Trump and then as the mother of the three most prominent Trump children. TIME published an exclusive excerpt of the book and sat down for a lengthy interview with the first Mrs. Trump.

But there's nothing quite like seeing personal photos for getting the texture of a life: you can almost feel the terrycloth of Ivana's 80s headband or the sheen of her silver ski-suit. Sure, the Trump kids had braces and bad swimsuits and Terminator posters in their bedrooms, like many of their peers. But they also had summers spent on yachts, landline telephones in their elaborately decorated bedrooms and a white grand piano on which to learn to play. Click through and see the childhood that shaped Donald, Jr., Ivanka and Eric.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME