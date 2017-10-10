Politics
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
HollywoodGwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Others Come Forward With Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Harvey Weinstein
'Lion' Press Junket - 12th Zurich Film Festival
WorldThe Night Nikita Khrushchev Gave Me My Nickname
Soviet Premier Nikita Krushchev
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
FootballRoger Goodell in Memo: The NFL Must Move Past National Anthem Controversy
Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers
Politics

'Get a Sense of Humor.' White House Calls Donald Trump's Comment About Rex Tillerson's IQ a 'Joke'

Associated Press
3:38 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — The White House says President Donald Trump was joking when he appeared to question his secretary of state's intelligence.

Trump said in an interview published Tuesday in Forbes magazine that if Rex Tillerson did call him a moron, as has been reported, the two should "compare IQ tests."

"And I can tell you who is going to win," Trump added.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Tuesday that the president "never implied that the secretary of state was not incredibly intelligent."

She says: "He made a joke, no more than that."

She also says the president has "100 percent confidence" in Tillerson. She said reporters "should get a sense of humor."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME