Sports
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
movies'I Am Saddened and Angry.' Ben Affleck Speaks Out Amid Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Allegations
1st Annual AutFest International Film Festival
HollywoodGwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Others Come Forward With Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Harvey Weinstein
'Lion' Press Junket - 12th Zurich Film Festival
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
WorldThe Night Nikita Khrushchev Gave Me My Nickname
Soviet Premier Nikita Krushchev
Football

Roger Goodell in Memo: The NFL Must Move Past National Anthem Controversy

Schuyler Dixon / AP
3:32 PM ET

NFL owners will meet next week to consider changes to a game manual that says players "should" stand during the national anthem, a guideline that the league has left to the discretion of players who kneeled in larger numbers after criticism from President Donald Trump.

Commissioner Roger Goodell told club executives Tuesday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that the anthem issue is dividing the league from its fans. He said the NFL needs "to move past this controversy."

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said the policy will be "front and center on the agenda" when owners meet in New York next Tuesday and Wednesday.

The movement started by former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick last season had mostly subsided when Trump told a rally in Alabama last month that owners should get rid of players who kneel during the anthem.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME