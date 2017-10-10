Sports
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
FootballRoger Goodell in Memo: The NFL Must Move Past National Anthem Controversy
Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers
climate changeEnergy Companies Don't Like the Clean Power Plan — or President Trump's Plan to Kill It
US President Donald Trump holds up a "Trump Digs Coal" sign as he arrives to speak during a Make America Great Again Rally at Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington, West Virginia, August 3, 2017.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
hillary clintonHillary Clinton Finally Spoke Out Against Longtime Donor Harvey Weinstein
Planned Parenthood 100th Anniversary Gala, Inside, New York, USA - 02 May 2017
Donald Trump NFL Protests
Football players Terrance Smith #48, Eric Fisher #72, Demetrius Harris #84, and Cameron Erving #75 of the Kansas City Chiefs is seen taking a knee before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at the StubHub Center on September 24, 2017 in Carson, California.  Sean M. Haffey—Getty Images
NFL

President Trump Slammed the NFL for Receiving ‘Massive Tax Breaks.’ Here's Why He’s Wrong

Sean Gregory
3:23 PM ET

President Trump continued his verbal war with the NFL on Tuesday with a tweet questioning whether the league should continue to receive federal tax breaks while its players protested during the national anthem.

The only problem? The "massive tax breaks" the NFL is supposedly receiving could be characterized as, well, "fake news." While the NFL was once considered a non-profit by the IRS, that hasn't been the case for more than two years.

Related

Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers
NFLColin Kaepernick Denies Report That He’d Stand for Anthem If He Was Back in the NFL
NFL
Colin Kaepernick Denies Report That He’d Stand for Anthem If He Was Back in the NFL

In April of 2015, the NFL announced it was voluntarily relinquishing its tax-exempt status. The motivation was privacy and public relations, not altruism. As a tax-exempt non-profit, the NFL was required to disclose the compensation of some of its highest paid employees, including Commissioner Roger Goodell, who made $44 million in 2012, and $35 million in 2013. Goodell's earnings subjected him to criticism. In a memo to NFL teams, Goodell called the tax-exemption a "distraction."

Read More: Inside Donald Trump's Latest Battle with the NFL

NFL officials concluded that the economic value of the tax-exemption wasn't worth the headaches, particularly since many league critics tended to characterize all the NFL's business as tax-exempt. In actuality, an overwhelming majority of NFL income was, and continues to be, subject to taxation. Individual teams generate the bulk of the NFL's revenues, which are roughly $14 billion annually. The NFL league office was tax-exempt, but it accounts for a mere fraction of that haul: just $9 million in income during the 2012 tax year, for example.

That's not to say NFL teams don't benefit from some level of government support. Local government subsidies for stadium construction, for example, are fair fodder for debate across all pro sports: countless economic studies have shown that local taxpayers rarely see a return on big-ticket pro sports investments. But that's not what Trump appeared to be calling-out. His tweeted gripe seemed directed at a tax exemption that no longer exists, and never was as substantial as critics contend when it did.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME