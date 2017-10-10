In case your pet is in the market for some reasonably-priced Swedish home goods and furniture , they need look no further than Ikea , who launched their very first collection of furniture designed especially for pets.

According to Ikea's website, the new collection is called Lurvig (which is the Swedish name for "shaggy") and features everything a design-savvy pet would need — beds, scratching posts, bags, bowls, and toys, all designed by "animal-loving designers" with insight from veterinarians.

"Have you ever felt that your cat or other pet isn't just a pet, but a member of the family?" Ikea wrote about Lurvig on their website. "It's exactly that focus that led Ikea to make the comprehensive Lurvig pet product range."

Get an inside look at the process behind creating Lurvig below.