TIME Welcomes Molly Ball as National Political Correspondent

The following note was sent by TIME Editor Edward Felsenthal to staff Tuesday.

All,

I’m delighted to announce that Molly Ball will become National Political Correspondent for TIME.

Molly joins us from The Atlantic, where she has been a staff writer and one of its smartest and liveliest voices on U.S. politics. From her profile of Kellyanne Conway to her exit interview with Reince Priebus to her dispatches from the 2012 and 2016 campaign trails, Molly’s incisive reporting, analysis and wit have made her essential reading. She is also a political analyst for CNN.

At TIME, Molly will write columns and features and contribute to our video journalism. Reporting to Washington Bureau Chief Massimo Calabresi, she will play a key role in our coverage of the Trump administration, its impact on communities around the country, and the personalities and policy debates in both parties.

Before joining the Atlantic, Molly reported for Politico, the Las Vegas Review-Journal and the Las Vegas Sun. From 2001 to 2003, she was a reporter for the Cambodia Daily.

She is a recipient of numerous awards for her journalism, including the Toner Prize for Excellence in Political Reporting, the Society of Professional Journalists’ Sigma Delta Chi Award, the Sandy Hume Memorial Award for Excellence in Political Journalism, and the Lee Walczak Award for Political Analysis.

A graduate of Yale, she was a Knight-Wallace journalism fellow at the University of Michigan in 2009, where she studied economic policy. In 2007, she won $100,000 on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Please join me in welcoming Molly to TIME.

Edward