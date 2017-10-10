Disneyland Looks Terrifying As Wildfires Tear Through California

Visitors at California's Disneyland are sharing shocking photos of the theme park under an ominous orange sky as deadly wildfires rage across the state.

Wildfires in northern California started Sunday and have killed at least 10 people, injured around 100 and destroyed more than 1,500 homes and businesses. Separate wildfires near Disneyland, which is in Anaheim in Orange County, resulted in deep orange skies above the park earlier this week.

Dramatic photos taken from Disneyland show an orange sky above such iconic Disney landmarks as Mickey's Fun Wheel, Sleeping Beauty Castle and the Haunted Mansion.

Disneyland did not immediately respond to TIME's request for comment. But the park appears to be operating mostly normally, according to its official Twitter account. One exception: Tuesday evening's fireworks show has been cancelled due to "wind conditions."

Junior Olivas, a 30-year-old store manager from Los Angeles, was visiting the park with his cousin on Monday when he noticed the sky was being lit up by the wildfires. He quickly snapped a photograph of the eerie sight.

"I go to Disneyland a lot as I have an annual pass, but I have honestly never seen anything like that before," Olivas told TIME over the phone.

Olivas added that people in the resort seemed concerned by the fire and the smoke in the air. "I overheard girls asking whether it was okay to breathe," he said. "People were so fascinated by the coloring of the whole sky. Everything was orange. Disneyland is Halloween-themed at the moment and I swear the sky felt part of that theme. It was so orange. The sun actually looked like a pumpkin up there. It was extremely spooky."

According to Olivas, you could "definitely smell burning" from the park, while some guests were wearing masks over their faces to protect themselves from inhaling the smoke. "It was very weird to see Disneyland like that," he said.

Other guests shared photos of Disneyland during the California wildfires as well:

California Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency on Monday in Napa, Sonoma, Butte, Lake, Mendocino, Nevada and Yuba counties. Authorities imposed a sunset-to-sunrise curfew in Santa Rosa, saying they were on the lookout for looters.