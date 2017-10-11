Newsfeed
taco-bell-forever-21-clothes-2
Taco Bell Don't Wait Up Bodysuit  Forever 21 x Taco Bell
Food

You Can Now Buy Taco Bell Merchandise at Forever 21

Mahita Gajanan
9:27 AM ET

If you ever aspired to wear a Taco Bell-themed bodysuit, Forever 21 is making your dreams come true this week.

In a collaboration between the fast food and the fast fashion brands, the Forever 21 x Taco Bell collection launches Oct. 11, featuring themed tops, bodysuits and cropped hoodies for women, sweatshirts, hoodies and anorak jackets for men and graphic t-shirts, pullovers and hoodies for girls. The collection is "inspired by iconic graphics that each brand is known for and set against a mix of playfully vibrant prints," according to a press release from Taco Bell.

Taco Bell Anorak Jacket Forever 21 x Taco Bell 
Taco Bell Hot Sauce Tee Forever 21 x Taco Bell 
Taco Bell Print Hoodie Forever 21 x Taco Bell 

The collection will be for sale online at Forever21.com and in select stores starting Wednesday.

The clothes will get a Taco Bell-spin with designs submitted by the public on social media using the hashtag #F21xTacoBell — the designs will be incorporated into a runway event displaying the clothes on Oct. 10.

Check out the collection for some new taco- and hot sauce-themed clothes here.

