mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
BusinessTamagotchis Are Coming Back So You Can Practice Great Parenting Skills
Tamagotchi
Late Night TelevisionDonald Trump Jr's Attempt to Get Jimmy Kimmel to Talk About Harvey Weinstein Totally Backfired
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HouseWatch Live: Trump Hosts the Pittsburgh Penguins Amid National Anthem Debate
2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Six
celebrities

Fashion Designer Donna Karan 'Truly Sorry' for Defending Harvey Weinstein

Associated Press
10:27 AM ET

(LOS ANGELES) — Fashion mogul Donna Karan is apologizing after praising Harvey Weinstein following his firing from his film company amid allegations of sexual harassment lasting decades.

Related

Malcolm In The Middle - 1999
celebritiesFrankie Muniz Says He Doesn’t Remember Much of Malcolm in the Middle
celebrities
Frankie Muniz Says He Doesn’t Remember Much of Malcolm in the Middle

The Daily Mail reports Karan told reporters on a red carpet in Los Angeles Sunday night that Weinstein "has done some amazing things" and he and his wife are "wonderful people." The 69-year-old Karan added that some women are asking for "trouble" by the way they dress and "presenting themselves the way they do."

In a statement Monday, Karan said her remarks were taken out of context and don't represent her feelings. She says she believes "sexual harassment is NOT acceptable and this is an issue that MUST be addressed once and for all regardless of the individual."

Karan says she's "truly sorry to anyone that I offended and everyone that has ever been a victim."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME