Late Night Television

Donald Trump Jr's Attempt to Get Jimmy Kimmel to Talk About Harvey Weinstein Totally Backfired

Raisa Bruner
10:56 AM ET

Over the weekend, Donald Trump Jr. requested that late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel make some changes to his topics of focus on his show. Specifically, he wanted Kimmel to address the Harvey Weinstein controversy currently roiling Hollywood.

Surprisingly, Kimmel obliged during his monologue on Monday night. But his approach is probably not what Trump Jr. was hoping for. Instead of switching the focus from the president's politics to Weinstein's public image, Kimmel ended up connecting the two men in an unflattering light.

“People are pointing to the fact that Harvey Weinstein was a Clinton supporter," Kimmel explained of what Trump Jr. was after all along. But he had a curveball in store.

I’m not defending Hillary Clinton. The fact is, her campaign did take money from what turned out to be a high-profile man who’s been accused of sexual harassment multiple times. And not just one of them, by the way. She took money from two of them: Harvey Weinstein and Donald Trump, who donated to Hillary’s campaign in 2008. So, anyway, note to DJTJ, next time you’re defending your father and you think it’s a good idea to draw a comparison between him and a freshly-accused sexual predator? Don’t. It doesn’t help. It really doesn’t.

Kimmel also noted that it was the one-year anniversary of the release of the now-famous Access Hollywood tape in which President Trump can be heard making lewd comments about his approach to women. "So I thought we should celebrate,” Kimmel said.

Watch the full clip above.

Follow TIME