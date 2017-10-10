Newsfeed
Saturday Night Live - Season 41
Adam Driver as Kylo Ren on Saturday Night Live on Jan. 16, 2016. Dana Edelson—NBCU/Getty Images
movies

The New Star Wars Trailer Inspired Meme Greatness

Melissa Locker
12:50 PM ET

The new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is finally here.

The sneak peek premiered on Monday night, and the memes arrived hot on their tail like Scout Troopers chasing the Rebels through the woods of Endor. There is a lot to process in the trailer—and director Rian Johnson warned fans who want to remain spoiler-free to "absolutely avoid" watching it—but fans seem to have been immediately struck by Princess-turned-General Leia’s appearance, Kylo Ren’s new scar, and the porg. Don’t know what a porg is? You will soon if Twitter has anything to do with it.

Here are some of the greatest memes to surface on social media so far:

