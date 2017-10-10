Adam Driver as Kylo Ren on Saturday Night Live on Jan. 16, 2016.

Adam Driver as Kylo Ren on Saturday Night Live on Jan. 16, 2016. Dana Edelson—NBCU/Getty Images

The new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is finally here.

The sneak peek premiered on Monday night, and the memes arrived hot on their tail like Scout Troopers chasing the Rebels through the woods of Endor. There is a lot to process in the trailer—and director Rian Johnson warned fans who want to remain spoiler-free to "absolutely avoid" watching it—but fans seem to have been immediately struck by Princess-turned-General Leia ’s appearance, Kylo Ren’s new scar, and the porg. Don’t know what a porg is? You will soon if Twitter has anything to do with it.

Here are some of the greatest memes to surface on social media so far:

Pretty much my reaction to #TheLastJedi trailer pic.twitter.com/7IdozUegh0 - David S. Pumpkins 🎃 (@dxvid616) October 10, 2017

oh hey, seems there is a physical manifestation of my soul during a panic attack; it is called a 'porg' pic.twitter.com/3ik9A8d5im - emery lord (@emerylord) October 10, 2017

Me when Leia showed up in the trailer, but then the Porg yelled. pic.twitter.com/hcTFpVyj0Y - katie 🎃 (@suwanneeladykt) October 10, 2017

When you’re 7 parsecs into the Kessel Run and you realize you left the oven on pic.twitter.com/1XlOtwIfQ0 - Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) October 10, 2017

Dear Star Wars, I'm not quite sure what this is but if you hurt/kill it, I will never watch your films again. #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/Yn6YAhoB7m - Steph MacDonnell (@stephmacdonnell) October 10, 2017

Porg Some Sugar On Me pic.twitter.com/zM0gMfq87u - John Cohen (@JohnCohen1) October 10, 2017

When the trailer is TOO good pic.twitter.com/B4MiUvo7hA - Trailer Porg (@TrailerPorg) October 10, 2017