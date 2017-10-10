The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

We Should Not Use Social Security Numbers to Secure Our Data

1. Should we stop using Social Security numbers to secure our data?

By Nafeesa Syeed and Elizabeth Dexheimer at Bloomberg

2. These origami clothes grow with your child.

By Emily Matchar in Smithsonian

3. In the wake of mass tragedies, science is racing to create synthetic blood.

By Ankita Rao in Motherboard

4. Does online crowdfunding reward actual innovation?

By Matt Palmquist in Strategy+Business

5. This is why curiosity can be both pleasurable and painful.

By Mario Livio in Nautilus

