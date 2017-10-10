Ideas
Five Best Ideas

We Should Not Use Social Security Numbers to Secure Our Data

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Should we stop using Social Security numbers to secure our data?

By Nafeesa Syeed and Elizabeth Dexheimer at Bloomberg

2. These origami clothes grow with your child.

By Emily Matchar in Smithsonian

3. In the wake of mass tragedies, science is racing to create synthetic blood.

By Ankita Rao in Motherboard

4. Does online crowdfunding reward actual innovation?

By Matt Palmquist in Strategy+Business

5. This is why curiosity can be both pleasurable and painful.

By Mario Livio in Nautilus

TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
