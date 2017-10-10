Ideas
Books

A New Fifty Shades of Grey Book Is Coming Soon

Samantha Cooney
11:29 AM ET
Ideas

Fifty Shades of Grey fans are getting a new installment — from the perspective of the series' leading man, Christian Grey.

Vintage Books announced on Tuesday that it will release Darker: Fifty Shades Darker as Told By Christian, a retelling of the erotic trilogy's second book, on Nov. 28. It comes just months after the release of the film version of Fifty Shades Darker, which focuses on the relationship between Grey and Anastasia Steele as figures from their past come back into their lives.

Series author E.L. James first teased pages from the new book on Facebook in September 2016.

It's not the first time the author has revisited her work from Grey's point of view. In June 2015, she released Grey: Fifty Shades of Grey as Told by Christian, a retelling of the series' first novel, which sold more than 1 million copies in its first week but received negative reviews from critics.

“The inside of Christian Grey's head is a fascinating place to be,” James said in a press release. "Writing this novel has been a journey of discovery, and I hope readers will find what I’ve learned as compelling as I did."

TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture.
