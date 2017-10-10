U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
celebritiesFrankie Muniz Says He Doesn’t Remember Much of Malcolm in the Middle
Malcolm In The Middle - 1999
White HousePresident Trump's Friends Are Telling Him to Fight Robert Mueller's Russia Probe
US President Donald J. Trump travels to North Carolina for a pair of fund raising events
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
technologyThe Forgotten Women Who Helped Create the Field of Cybersecurity
Japan's Purple Code
google-doodle-Fridtjof-Nansen
Google
Google Doodle

Google Doodle Celebrates Legendary Adventurer Fridtjof Nansen's 156th Birthday

Kate Samuelson
9:59 AM ET

Google is honoring the 156th birthday of Fridtjof Nansen, the famed Norwegian explorer who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1922 for his work helping prisoners of war and starving people, with its Google Doodle on Tuesday.

Nansen, born in Oslo, in 1861, studied zoology at the Royal Frederick University. That same year, he became the first person to lead an expedition across the snow-capped interior of Greenland. Although he failed to reach the North Pole, he became internationally famous for venturing farther north in latitude than any explorer before him.

In 1992, Nansen became the first High Commissioner for Refugees appointed by the League of Nations. His work on behalf of prisoners of war following the First World War as well as his humanitarian relief work in the Soviet Union helped earn him the Nobel Peace Prize in 1922.

Along with the League of Nations, Nansen helped provide 'Nansen passports' to stateless refugees, allowing them to emigrate and resettle in the early 20th century. "Fridtjof Nansen began his career by shattering the boundaries of human exploration, and he brought the same courage and tenacity to his fight to support refugees," Google wrote in a statement about the Doodle.

Past Google Doodles from Oct. 10 have included the birthday of intellectual Francisco Giner de los Ríos, the 50yh anniversary of Japan’s annual Health and Sports Day, bel canto soprano Leyla Gencer's birthday and Italian opera composer Giuseppe Verdi's birthday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME