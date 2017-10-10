U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
celebritiesFrankie Muniz Says He Doesn’t Remember Much of Malcolm in the Middle
Malcolm In The Middle - 1999
White HousePresident Trump's Friends Are Telling Him to Fight Robert Mueller's Russia Probe
US President Donald J. Trump travels to North Carolina for a pair of fund raising events
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
technologyThe Forgotten Women Who Helped Create the Field of Cybersecurity
Japan's Purple Code
TOPSHOT-US-WILDFIRES-CALIFORNIA
The Signorello Estate winery burns in the Napa wine region in California on October 9, 2017, as multiple wind-driven fires continue to whip through the region.  JOSH EDELSON—AFP/Getty Images
California

These Are the Wineries Affected by Wildfires in California

Mahita Gajanan
8:56 AM ET

Wildfires burning across Northern California have killed at least 10 people, injured about 100 and destroyed more than a thousand buildings, authorities said.

Some of the wildfires' largest blazes burned over California's Napa and Sonoma counties, which are home to hundreds of wineries that attract tourists worldwide. Several wineries affected by wildfires were completely destroyed, according to local news reports.

SFGate reports that wineries like Napa's Signorello Estate and Santa Rosa's Paradise Ridge burned to the ground. The historic White Rock Vineyards, established in 1870, was destroyed, while other vineyards in the Sonoma Valley were feared burned. Buildings at Stags' Leap Winery, located in Napa Valley, burned as well.

Most wineries in the area closed Monday, and winery owners are keeping close watch of their properties. The fall harvest marks a busy time for wineries, and SFGate reports that most of the grapes for this year's harvest are in tanks and barrels.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME