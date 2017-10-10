Politics
White House

Ivanka Trump: DACA Needs a 'Long-Term' Fix

Tessa Berenson
Oct 09, 2017

Ivanka Trump said Monday that she thinks there needs to be "a long-term congressional fix" to protect beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

"This is a very complicated issue that needs a long-term congressional fix," Trump said at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington. "I personally am of the opinion— and the president has stated this— that we have to figure out a good solution that protects these innocent people, many of whom were brought to the country as children."

DACA is an Obama-era policy that shielded around 700,000 immigrants brought illegally to the country as children from deportation. The Trump Administration announced in September that it would end. President Trump has since been working on a deal with Democrats in Congress on a legislative solution that could allow Dreamers to avoid deportation. But the White House's new list of demands on immigration could hamper the negotiations.

"There has to be a long-term fix," Ivanka Trump continued. "It can’t be bandaged over on a presidential level by another executive order."

