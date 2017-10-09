Sports
2017 BET Experience - Slam Dunk Contest
Jemele Hill (L) and Michael Smith at the Slam Dunk Contest during the 2017 BET Experience at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.  Leon Bennett—BET/Getty Images
Social Media

ESPN Suspends Anchor Jemele Hill for 2 Weeks

Associated Press
4:34 PM ET

(BRISTOL, Conn.) — ESPN anchor Jemele Hill has been suspended by the network for two weeks for making political statements on social media.

Hill, who is African-American, received criticism from the network last month after referring to President Donald Trump as a "white supremacist."

Hill targeted Jerry Jones after the Dallas Cowboys owner stated that players who disrespect the flag would not play for his team.

Hill tweeted Sunday that fans who disagree with Jones should target the team's advertisers and not buy the team's merchandise. She clarified Monday she was not calling for an NFL boycott.

ESPN said in a statement Monday that Hill and all employees were reminded in the aftermath of the Trump tweet that posts that may reflect negatively on the company would have consequences.

