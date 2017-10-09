Police surround the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, which had no air conditioning after Hurricane Irma knocked out power, on Sept. 13, 2017 in Hollywood, Fla.

(HOLLYWOOD, Fla.) — Two women who lived at a Florida nursing home that lost air conditioning during Hurricane Irma have died, becoming the 13th and 14th fatalities linked to the home .

Hollywood police spokeswoman Miranda Grossman told The Associated Press on Monday that Cecilia Franco, 90, and Francesca Andrade, 95, died from ailments suffered when the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills lost power Sept. 10 during the hurricane's passage.

On Sept. 13, eight residents died and other residents were evacuated from the sweltering facility after the electric transformer that powered the facility's air conditioning was damaged during the storm. Grossman didn't say exactly when the women died, but said police are treating the deaths as part of the criminal investigation.

The Miami Herald reports Franco's husband Miguel Antonio Franco, who also had lived at the home, died Sept. 13.

No one has been charged.

The state has suspended the home's license. Last week, the facility let go of 245 workers, including doctors, nurses, therapists and others.